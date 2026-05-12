The Malayalam version of ‘Drishyam 3’, directed by Jeethu Joseph, is set to hit theatres on May 21, sparking excitement among Georgekutty fans in Kerala. Meanwhile, the Hindi version, helmed by Abhishek Pathak, is slated for an October 2 release, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

In an exclusive interview with Onmanorama, Panorama Studios owner Kumar Mangat Pathak along with MD and director Abhishek Pathak said why the two versions were releasing on two different dates.

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“We could have released both films simultaneously had the stories been identical. But the scripts and treatment are different this time, unlike ‘Drishyam 2’. Jeethu Joseph’s Malayalam version leans more toward family drama, while the Hindi film is a family thriller with a distinct storyline. So, it makes sense to have separate release windows. Fans need not worry about spoilers or surprises being revealed,” they said.​

Abhishek added that the Hindi version offers audiences across India a unique opportunity to see how the same story can be interpreted in two different ways, a first for the franchise. “For ‘Drishyam 2’, the Hindi version closely mirrored the Malayalam story, with minor tweaks and a similar climax,” he added.​

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Addressing fan debates and misconceptions that the Hindi version was the ‘original’, Abhishek said: “We’ve seen such comments on social media. The Malayalam version remains the original. The Hindi version gained a global reach due to its theatrical release, which may lead some to perceive it differently. But it’s encouraging to see audiences defend the film passionately. It shows their genuine attachment to the project, whether it be Hindi or Malayalam.”