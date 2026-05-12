The misty hills of Wayanad and the quiet unease of unresolved grief are set to find a new audience as Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil prepares for its digital debut. Weeks after its theatrical release, the psychological thriller is now heading to Netflix, with the makers confirming that the film will begin streaming from May 13.

Directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, the film marked another collaboration between the filmmaker and Kunchacko Boban following Nna Thaan Case Kodu and its spin-off Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha. This time, however, the duo moved away from satire and humour into darker, more psychologically layered territory.

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Set against the backdrop of Wayanad, Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil follows Sethu, a government health worker played by Kunchacko Boban, whose life slowly begins to unravel after the arrival of a mysterious stranger. What begins as an ordinary existence gradually spirals into something far more unsettling, with the narrative weaving together family tensions, lingering emotional wounds and a police investigation linked to Maoist activity in the region.

Rather than relying purely on conventional thriller tropes, the film builds its atmosphere through silence, uncertainty and emotional discomfort, allowing the setting and characters to carry much of the tension. The hills of Wayanad become more than just a backdrop, reflecting the emotional isolation and simmering anxieties that shape the story.

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Alongside Kunchacko Boban, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Dileesh Pothan, Sajin Gopu, Chidambaram, Rajesh Madhavan, Jaffer Idukki and Sudheesh. Produced by Listin Stephen and Kunchacko Boban under the banners of Magic Frames and Udaya Pictures respectively, the film was released in theatres on April 15 and opened to mixed reviews.