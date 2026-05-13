Alia Bhatt, who will soon be seen in films such as ‘Alpha’ and ‘Love & War,’ recently turned heads with her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, which kicked off at the French Riviera on May 12. The actor, has been making her presence felt internationally, attending prestigious global events, including appearing as a celebrity presenter at this year’s BAFTA Awards. At the Cannes, she is attending as a brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris and posed for photographs alongside fellow ambassadors.

Among her appearances at Cannes, Alia’s second look drew the most attention. She wore a striking pink corset gown designed by Tamara Ralph, featuring a dupatta-inspired wrap and a sculpted sweetheart neckline. Her first look was equally elegant, a hand-painted sage-green ball gown that complemented her style perfectly.

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Meanwhile, Mollywood actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, who gained pan-Indian recognition for her performance in Lokah, is also set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actor shared a few pictures after arriving on the French Riviera, although she has yet to appear at the festival venue. Reports suggest she is expected to attend the festival on May 14.