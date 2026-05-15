Kalyani Priyadarshan made her Cannes 2026 red carpet debut in a custom outfit by Indian label Itrh. After attending the Indian Pavilion earlier this week in an all-white ensemble, the actor appeared on the festival red carpet in a structured strapless gown featuring a deep purple bodice and detailed embellishments.

The look combined a classic silhouette with sharper contemporary styling, keeping the focus on structure and detailing rather than exaggerated drama. One of the standout elements of the appearance was the jewellery styling, particularly the back necklace, which added a distinct finishing touch to the outfit.

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Kalyani’s Cannes debut also marked another appearance by a Malayalam actor at the international film festival this year. While the red carpet is often associated with elaborate couture moments, her styling stayed relatively restrained, relying on the silhouette, craftsmanship, and accessories to make an impact.

Earlier, during her visit to the Indian Pavilion on May 13, Kalyani had opted for a simpler all-white look, offering a contrast to the more formal red carpet appearance.