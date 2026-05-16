Actor Saritha has opened up about her journey as a single mother in an emotional Instagram post that is now drawing attention online. Looking back on the last 30 years of her life, the veteran actor reflected on motherhood, personal growth, and the strength she discovered while raising her two sons.

In the note, Saritha described herself as a “single/strongest mother” and spoke about how life changed after becoming a single parent. She also mentioned her former husband, actor and politician Mukesh, thanking him for giving her the opportunity to experience life with their children.

“It’s been exactly 30 years to this day celebrating myself as a single/strongest mother,” she wrote. “Thanks to my children’s father for giving me this opportunity to experience life with my two wonderful boys.”

Saritha said growing up alongside her sons taught her countless lessons and continues to shape her even today. She also reflected on how becoming a single mother transformed her personality and outlook on life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Had I not been single probably I would have been the same naive girl,” she wrote, adding that God gave her the strength to overcome many hurdles in life. Calling her sons her greatest motivation, the actor said seeing their faces every day gives her “the reason to live.”

The actor ended the post by thanking friends and well-wishers who had sent her heartfelt messages, adding, “Love you all.”

Saritha and Mukesh got married in 1988 and legally separated in 2011. Once one of South Indian cinema’s busiest leading actors, Saritha stepped away from films after marriage before making a return years later. She has previously credited her sons, Shravan and Tejas, for encouraging her comeback to cinema.