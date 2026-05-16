The controversy surrounding the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists has now expanded beyond internal disagreements and workplace allegations into a larger conversation about accountability, institutional transparency and whether the organisation’s much-publicised leadership transition has resulted in meaningful reform.

Screenwriter and Women in Cinema Collective member Deedi Damodaran said the developments within AMMA raise serious questions about workplace mechanisms that organisations are legally required to maintain, particularly in cases involving harassment complaints.

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Speaking to Onmanorama, Deedi pointed to the confusion surrounding the existence and functioning of an Internal Committee under the POSH Act, following allegations raised by former AMMA office staff member Athulya.

“The complainant had alleged that there was no Internal Committee to address her issue, while the president said the committee has always existed. Unlike before, everything is now on record, and that is what needs to be examined,” Deedi said.

She also noted that women-led organisations inevitably face closer scrutiny because they are often seen as symbols of institutional change.

“I am not someone who can comment on what exactly is happening inside AMMA, but nothing should become tokenism,” she added.

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The remarks come at a particularly sensitive moment for AMMA, whose current leadership had been projected as a turning point for the organisation after the resignation of the previous committee in the aftermath of the Hema Committee report and the sexual abuse allegations that shook the Malayalam film industry.

The present crisis began after former office staff member Athulya accused AMMA treasurer Unni Sivapal and general secretary Kukku Parameswaran of workplace harassment and unfair treatment. In her complaint to the police, she alleged that she had been terminated without proper explanation and further claimed that Kukku threatened her over the phone after she raised concerns internally.

Athulya also alleged that she was reprimanded for informing AMMA president Shwetha Menon about the matter, claiming that the real authority within the organisation rested with the general secretary.

The issue prompted AMMA’s executive committee to hold an emergency meeting, during which Athulya’s dismissal was revoked. The allegations are currently under preliminary police enquiry.

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As the controversy intensified, actor Tini Tom also publicly criticised the functioning of the current administration, alleging that excessive authority had become concentrated within the office of the general secretary.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Tini Tom confirmed that after Athulya’s complaint against the treasurer surfaced, she had been instructed not to serve him coffee during meetings.

“I only saw it as a joke, but yes, Athulya did make good coffee, and that is the only thing I have taken from AMMA during meetings. I have never even availed transportation facilities,” he said.

His comments have further fuelled discussions about power structures and administrative functioning within the association.

Meanwhile, the resignation of joint secretary Ansiba Hassan has added to speculation about growing internal tensions within AMMA. While leaders within the organisation maintained that Ansiba stepped down because of professional commitments, questions continue to circulate about deeper disagreements within the leadership.

The situation has also revived conversations around whether AMMA’s welfare-focused promises have translated effectively on the ground. Some members have informally linked the current tensions to dissatisfaction over the organisation’s support systems for struggling artistes, including actor Beena Kumbalangi.

When contacted by Onmanorama, actor and social activist Seema G Nair, who has closely supported Beena, declined to comment directly on the controversy, stating that such matters should be discussed during the organisation’s general body meeting.

Less than a year after its historic leadership transition, AMMA now finds itself confronting difficult questions about governance, transparency and whether symbolic change alone is enough to rebuild confidence within the organisation.