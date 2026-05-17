Filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad has backed V D Satheesan as Kerala’s next Chief Minister, saying he would be “immensely happy” to see the Congress leader take up the role. In a Facebook post, Sathyan Anthikad said Satheesan is among the few politicians today who still hold on to uncompromising principles.

Drawing a parallel with his iconic political satire Sandesam, the director wrote that the film’s core message feels especially relevant in the current political climate. “There is indescribable joy in seeing someone who has fully understood the message of Sandesam rise to become Kerala’s Chief Minister,” he noted.

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Sathyan Anthikad also recalled an anecdote Satheesan once shared at a public event. In Sandesam, the character Kottappalli Prabhakaran, played by Sreenivasan, walks away from politics in the climax and decides to pursue law after confronting life’s realities. According to the filmmaker, Satheesan had revealed that after watching the film, he joined as a junior under a prominent lawyer the very next day. “But eventually, he returned to politics,” Sathyan Anthikad wrote.

Referring to another memorable line from the film, spoken by Thilakan’s character — “Politics is good when good people handle it” — the director said Satheesan belongs to that category of leaders. He described him as someone capable of standing apart even within a crowd, adding that Satheesan’s habit of reading at least 100 pages before sleep on quieter days reflects in both his words and actions.

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The filmmaker further argued that while cinema and society have evolved with time, many politicians have failed to keep pace. In his view, Satheesan represents a newer generation of leadership that resonates strongly with students and young people. He also praised the Congress leader for speaking firmly against communalism without hesitation.

Sathyan Anthikad added that repeated criticism from influential community leaders has only strengthened Satheesan’s image among the public. While he said he personally likes Ramesh Chennithala as well, he believes “today’s Kerala needs Satheesan’s leadership.”