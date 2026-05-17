Fresh controversy has erupted within the actors’ association AMMA as internal power struggles, disciplinary action and public accusations continue to deepen divisions inside the organisation. Amid the growing turmoil, treasurer Unni Sivapal has now broken his silence with a cryptic Facebook post that has quickly become a talking point within the Malayalam film industry.

“Let the devil grow like a palm tree!” Unni Sivapal wrote on Facebook, without naming anyone directly. The vague but pointed remark comes at a time when he is facing mounting criticism from within the association’s executive committee as well as from members outside it.

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This is the first time Unni Sivapal has responded publicly since action was taken against him following a complaint by office manager Athulya. The complaint alleged that she had been mentally harassed and illegally removed from her position, triggering a major administrative crisis within the organisation.

In the aftermath of the complaint, the executive committee led by president Shwetha Menon decided to place Unni Sivapal on compulsory leave from his role as treasurer. Actor Kailash has since been given temporary charge of the position.

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The issue soon snowballed into a larger internal conflict, with several members openly expressing concern over the functioning of the organisation. Executive committee member Tiny Tom strongly criticised Unni Sivapal, alleging that he had misused the authority that came with his official position. Tiny Tom also described the decision to dismiss the office employee unilaterally as completely unjustified.