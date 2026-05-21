Veteran actress Shobana had a delightful surprise when she unexpectedly ran into popular actor Nivin Pauly and his family in Australia. While strolling along a street in Brisbane, Shobana came across Nivin, who was accompanied by his wife and children, creating a heartwarming encounter that delighted fans of both stars.

In a video captioned “Chance meeting in Australia,” Shobana warmly introduced Nivin’s wife and kids to her audience before panning the camera to reveal Nivin himself, who greeted the camera with a cheerful wave. The actor is currently enjoying a holiday in Australia with his family and close friends, taking a well-deserved break from his busy film schedule.

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The video quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing their excitement at seeing Nivin Pauly alongside Shobana. Many followers were especially charmed by Nivin’s young son, noting his striking resemblance to the actor and affectionately dubbing him “Junior Nivin.” The spontaneous encounter not only showcased the warmth and friendliness of both stars but also gave fans a rare glimpse into Nivin Pauly’s personal life away from the limelight.

Nivin Pauly was last seen in ‘Baby Girl’ directed by Arun Varma and scripted by Bobby-Sanjay. His previous film ‘Sarvam Maya’ directed by Akhil Sathyan was well-received by the audience, marking the return of the famous pair Nivin and Aju Varghese. Meanwhile, Shobana was last seen in Malayalam in the Mohanlal-starrer ‘Thudarum’ directed by Tharun Moorthy.