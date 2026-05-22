The teaser of ‘Unmadam’, featuring Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose as a married couple, is out now and hints at a novel cop story, suggesting that the narrative revolves around a mysterious case file. Packed with intense performance-driven moments, the teaser sets high expectations for the movie.

‘Unmadam’ is bankrolled by Panorama Studios, a large-scale production house that plans to invest heavily in Malayalam cinema in the next few years. The film also marks the directorial debut of editor Kiran Das. Kiran, who won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Editor for his work in ‘Ishq’, has handled the editing for several of Malayalam cinema's most acclaimed films, such as ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’, ‘Joji’, ‘Moothon’, ‘Romancham’, ‘Rorschach’, ‘Joseph’ and ‘Ela Veezha Poonchira’.

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The plot follows a police constable going through a crisis in his family life, who re-investigates a long-unsolved case believed to possess supernatural elements. As the investigation progresses, the mysteries deepen, blurring the lines between reality and illusion.

The screenplay for the film is penned by National Award winner Shahi Kabir. This project also marks a significant reunion for Kunchacko Boban and Shahi Kabir following their previous collaboration, ‘Officer on Duty’. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Siddique, Sudheesh, Vishak Nair, Sabumon, Kottayam Nazeer, Jijoy Rajagopal, Gokulan, Arun Cherukavil, Unni Lalu, Shaju Sreedhar, Krishna Praba, Kiran Peethambaran, Vishnu, Raina Radhakrishnan, Sijoy Varghese and Vighneshwar Suresh. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios.

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Presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series Films, and Panorama Studios, ‘Unmadam’ is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Ram Mirchandani and Rajesh Menon serve as co-producers, while Abhinav Mehrotra is the creative producer.

The technical crew includes Cinematography: Arjun Sethu, Editor: Kiran Das, Music: Mujeeb Majeed, Production Designer: Dileep Nath, Costume Designer: Gayathri Kishore, Makeup: Ronex Xavier, Sound Design: Jithin Joseph, VFX: Egg White VFX, Production Controller: Shabeer Malavattath, Associate Producer: Kamlesh Kumar, Executive Producer: Vinodh Raghavan, Stills: Nandu Gopalakrishnan, Publicity Designs: Oldmonks, PRO: Athira Diljith.