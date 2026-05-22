Kochi: The fourth annual reunion of Malayali film artists from the 1980s turned into a nostalgic celebration of memories, friendships and shared journeys in cinema. Around 110 people, including actors, directors, technicians and producers, took time off from their busy schedules to attend the gathering, which began at 11 am on Friday. Participants arrived from different parts of Kerala and outside the state to be part of the event titled '80 Madras Mail Reunion'.

Dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi, who initiated the reunion along with actor Menaka Suresh four years ago, said the event was conceived to revive old memories while also supporting the well-being of artists from different spheres of the industry.

Actor Mohanlal, who celebrated his 66th birthday on Thursday, marked the occasion with several co-stars and filmmakers who had been part of his cinematic journey. Recalling his early days, Mohanlal spoke about travelling by train to Chennai as a young actor — a journey that eventually shaped his life and career.

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Veteran director Madhu too celebrated his birthday at the gathering with a surprise cake-cutting arranged at the request of his family. Mohanlal and Madhu have worked together in several acclaimed films, including 'Irupatham Noottandu.'

Producer G Suresh Kumar said Mohanlal spent more than two-and-a-half hours at the event, interacting warmly with attendees and posing for selfies with yesteryear actors and technicians.

“There are many people who may have acted in small roles alongside him or may never have personally met Mohanlal before. This reunion truly helps people from the 1980s reconnect with the past,” said actor Maniyanpilla Raju, who was among the attendees.

During the event, Maniyanpilla Raju fondly recalled his childhood friendship with Mohanlal and shared humorous anecdotes from their younger days, including how Mohanlal’s father once intervened in teasing related to Raju’s fondness for a girl. “Mohanlal has an incredible memory, and we still laugh about many incidents from the past,” he told Onmanorama.

Actors Vidhubala, Sreelatha, Roja Ramani — popularly known as Chemparathy Shobana — and actress Suriya were among the artistes who attended the reunion. Producer R S Prabhu was also present.

Several prominent filmmakers, including Sibi Malayil, Hariharan, Joshiy and Kamal, attended the gathering. Apart from one musical performance, much of the event was devoted to conversations and sharing memories. Financial assistance was also extended to a few technicians during the programme.

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“We have organised the reunion in Kochi for the last two years. Next year, we are planning a special train journey to Chennai,” recalled Suresh Kumar. “There was a time when even the biggest Malayalam stars, including Prem Nazir, travelled by train. One agent used to book tickets for all of us because air travel was far too expensive then.”