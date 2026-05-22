This week’s streaming lineup brings a mix of genres and languages, with new titles arriving across major platforms. From a Malayalam romantic comedy about love, superstition, and ambition, to a courtroom thriller exploring shifting moral choices, and an English comedy built on a sharp role reversal, the slate offers something for every mood. A Tamil crime thriller series also joins the list, diving into power, rage, and consequences within a small-town system. Here’s a quick look at what’s new on OTT from May 22.

Madhuvidhu (Malayalam)

The Malayalam romantic comedy follows Amrutharaj, played by Sharafudheen, an aspiring chef who runs a cafe while living with his family in an ancestral home in Adoor. Though things seem to be going well professionally, finding a bride becomes difficult because of the superstitions surrounding his family and home.

Streaming on SonyLIV from May 22.

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System (Hindi)

The film System is a courtroom thriller centred on Neha Rajvansh, played by Sonakshi Sinha, a successful public prosecutor who joins forces with Sarika Rawat, a courtroom stenographer portrayed by Jyotika. The two, despite their very different backgrounds, work together on a series of high-profile cases as Neha aims to secure a partnership at her father’s law firm. As the cases progress, their work begins to reveal deeper layers of justice and accountability, gradually pushing Neha to reconsider the path she thought she wanted

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 22.

Ladies First (English)

Ladies First is a comedy that follows Damein, played by Sacha Baron Cohen, a self-proclaimed “ladies’ man” who finds his world turned upside down after he ends up in a parallel reality where women hold the social and professional power. Forced to adjust to a completely reversed system, he struggles to navigate everyday life and workplace dynamics, especially when he comes under the authority of Alex, played by Rosamund Pike, a former subordinate from his original life who now outranks him.

Streaming on Netflix from May 22.

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Warrant (Tamil)

The crime thriller series Warrant revolves around Koattai Karuppusami, played by Prashant Pandiyaraj, a quiet, unassuming constable in a small town whose life changes after years of being pushed down the hierarchy by his superiors. What begins as quiet endurance gradually turns into a hardened shift in character, as he starts taking charge of long-neglected warrant cases and grows into an enforcer who upends the balance of power around him. As his rise reshapes the local system, the consequences of his transformation come crashing in when a custodial death draws official scrutiny, putting both his actions and identity under the lens of justice.

Streaming on ZEE5 from May 22.