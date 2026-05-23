Actor Ansiba Hassan, who resigned from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, has alleged that she was pressured to step down from the organisation despite agreeing to continue until the general body meeting scheduled for June. Speaking to Onmanorama, Ansiba said she had submitted her resignation on February 21 due to the mental distress she experienced within the organisation. However, she agreed to remain in her position until the general body meeting following a request from AMMA general secretary Kukku Parameswaran.

“My resignation was not considered during the next executive committee meeting held in March. I had clearly mentioned the mental harassment I faced over a complaint filed by another executive committee member, who alleged that I was responsible for her domestic issues. The president maintained that it was a personal matter between two individuals and not something the association should intervene in. I received no support from her. However, Kukku contacted me, asked me to submit a report, which I did, and suggested that I continue until the general body meeting to discuss the matter. I agreed,” Ansiba told Onmanorama.

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Ansiba said she was shocked when Shweta Menon informed her during a recent executive committee meeting that her resignation had been accepted. “She told me my resignation had been accepted. The conversation was on speakerphone. Even then, Neena Kurup repeatedly pointed out that I had agreed to stay until the general body meeting. But Shwetha insisted that I resign immediately, saying it could not be delayed until the general body. I felt forced to resign,” she alleged.

The 'Drishyam' actor said she had remained silent for months out of fear that speaking out would affect her career opportunities. “At present, I have very few film offers, and I still don’t know why. I am the sole breadwinner in my family and had to protect myself. But I realised that by staying silent, I was only protecting those making accusations against me,” she said.

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According to Ansiba, she has been facing mental distress since being elected unopposed as the association’s joint secretary. “There were people within the association who opposed me then, but I believe I became joint secretary unopposed because of the support and affection of the members. Since taking charge, I have faced several issues,” she said, adding that she is still struggling to recover from the trauma of being cross-examined by police at the Tripunithura Police Station.

“I had to file an RTI application to understand the exact reason I was summoned to the police station. I was never informed of the reason when I appeared there,” she said. Ansiba also stated that she had informed actors Mammootty and Mohanlal about the situation, claiming that both were saddened by the developments. She further alleged that the false case against her, along with accusations related to religious conversion and 'jihadism,' surfaced after she opposed the title sponsorship for the organisation’s 'Kudumba Sangamam' event.