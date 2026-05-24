Responding to the ongoing issues within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), president Shwetha Menon acknowledged that there was a communication gap within the organisation and said she realised early on that leading the body as a woman would come with challenges.

“From the very first meeting itself, I realised that people had issues with a woman being in power. We no longer have figures like Mammootty or Mohanlal leading us. Now, when a woman is at the helm, there seems to be very little respect. I’ve managed to survive this long only because I react and fight back,” she said.

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Shwetha said that the upcoming general body meeting next month remained her immediate priority. “There are issues, and they need to be resolved. We will discuss all of these issues in the general body meeting. Many members are waiting for it,” she said.

Reacting to criticism that the administration had failed to hold things together, Shwetha defended the current committee and said she believed it had performed well. “I feel the current committee has done a lot, and if at all, even a bit better. I am not tired of any of this. Every day is a new day for me and I see it that way,” she said.

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Speaking about the ongoing developments within the organisation, Shwetha added that she felt isolated within the current situation. “I feel like I am being cornered. I feel like that is the agenda,” she said.

Shwetha further said that in January, a lawyer informed the administration that most of the organisation’s powers rested with the general secretary, which according to her, became 'the first miscommunication' within the current administration.

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Meanwhile, executive committee member Joy Mathew responded to the allegations levelled against actor Tiny Tom by former AMMA joint secretary Ansiba Hassan. He said he did not believe Tiny Tom made any religion-based remarks against Ansiba.

“There are many members who are not mature. Right now, these are allegations. When women raise allegations, people tend to believe them immediately, but we still do not know the truth. If Tiny Tom has faced such an allegation, then he should face it legally. It is not AMMA’s duty to investigate it,” he said.

Joy Mathew also said he did not think Tiny Tom is someone who would make religiously divisive remarks. “Tiny Tom is someone who jokes around a lot. He may have said something jokingly, but I do not think anyone in this organisation is a religious extremist. Artists cannot be like that,” he added.