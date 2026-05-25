Mahatma Gandhi University conferred an honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Lit) degree on Mammootty in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema. The honour was presented by Rajendra Arlekar during a solemn ceremony held in Kottayam.

Alongside Mammootty, renowned nadaswaram maestro Thiruvizha Jayashankar and vascular surgeon N Radhakrishnan were also awarded honorary degrees. While Mammootty and Jayashankar received the prestigious D Lit, Dr Radhakrishnan was honoured with the Doctor of Science (DSc) degree.

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The event was attended by Roji M John, who serves as the Pro-Chancellor of the university, along with Registrar Bismi Gopalakrishnan and members of the senate, syndicate, and academic council.

Following the ceremony, guests were treated to a captivating nadaswaram performance by Thiruvizha Jayashankar at the university’s senate hall, adding a cultural flourish to the prestigious occasion.

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The veteran actor is also expected to travel to Delhi to receive the Padma Bhushan award, which was conferred upon him for his contributions to Indian cinema. The actor was last seen in the Malayalam movie ‘Patriot’.