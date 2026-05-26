Actor Joy Mathew, who debuted in the iconic Malayalam film ‘Amma Ariyan,’ which was recently restored in 4K and screened at Cannes, recalled an unforgettable five days at the recently concluded film festival. Joy also shared with Onmanorama how ushers initially mistook him for a member of the Polish delegation as he walked the red carpet.

The Indian contingent representing 'Amma Ariyan' included Joy Mathew, veteran editor Bina Paul and Film Heritage Foundation founder-director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur along with members of the team. They walked the red carpet immediately ahead of the Polish cinema delegation.

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“I entered the red carpet alone, and the ushers assumed I was part of the Polish team. It became clear soon enough when Bina Paul joined me wearing a sari,” he recalled with a laugh.

The ‘Amma Ariyan’ team arrived at the red carpet at 2.30pm and then spent over 15 minutes on the red carpet, posing for photographers at three designated spots. “There were photographers everywhere, and we had to pose at three different positions. Some people blew kisses to the cameras, but I preferred confidently looking into the lens and twirling my moustache,” he said, adding that walking the Cannes red carpet was among the rarest and most memorable experiences of his career.

Joy Mathew and Bina Paul with Film Heritage Foundation founder-director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. Photo: Instagram/@filmheritagefoundation

The actor revealed that attendees were expected to choose between traditional attire and a tuxedo for the red carpet appearance. After much deliberation, he opted for a tuxedo, feeling that a mundu and jubba might have appeared out of place amid the sea of formal western wear.

“I spent a couple of days deciding what to wear and finally settled on this. Honestly, it was my first time wearing a tuxedo, and I absolutely loved the experience,” he said.

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The screening of ‘Amma Ariyan’ received a standing ovation from the audience. Following the screening, the team addressed the gathering, with the festival director introducing the delegation. Joy spoke extensively about the political and cinematic significance of the film.

“I spoke about the political backdrop of the film, especially the Naxalite movement of the 1980s. 'Amma Ariyan' was a fictionalised film made in a documentary style. It stood against capitalism, and notably, it was made through crowdfunding long before the term became popular,” he said.

He also spoke of the unconventional casting process behind the film. “Most of the cast were not artists. In fact, none of the people you see in the crowd scenes were junior artists, they were ordinary people who had actively participated in protests and movements. International audiences were amazed by that authenticity. ‘Amma Ariyan’ helped the audience truly understood the legend that John Abraham was.”

Recalling his long association with filmmaker John Abraham, Joy said they first met during their politically active student years through cultural movements associated with student activism of the CPI(M).

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“John once visited my college in Kozhikode, and that’s how we met. I was active in street plays and theatre then. He had once invited me to assist him and act in another project for which I even learned Poorakkali, but the film never materialised after the producer disappeared. Later, after I returned from Mumbai, John was in Kozhikode planning ‘Amma Ariyan’, and that’s how I became part of the film.”

Joy noted that many international viewers were astonished to learn that ‘Amma Ariyan’ was made four decades ago. “Many felt it was a contemporary film. They simply couldn’t believe it was 40 years old. Some scenes that we never considered humorous by us had the audience laughing loudly. Their reactions were fascinating to watch.”

During their five-day stay at Cannes, the team spent much of their time giving interviews following the film’s successful premiere. Though Joy had hoped to watch the acclaimed film ‘The Beloved’ at the festival, long queues prevented him from attending the screening. “But nothing could match the experience we had there,” he said, also revealing that there were now plans to screen ‘Amma Ariyan’ at more international film festivals in the coming months.