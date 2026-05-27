Ace director Abrid Shine’s latest film ‘Spa’, starring Vineeth Thattil David, Sidharth Bharathan, Shruthy Menon and others in pivotal roles, has finally locked its OTT release date. The adult-oriented comedy-drama follows a group of men who arrive at an urban massage therapy centre, while centring on Mathan’s (Vineeth Thattil) struggle to separate the reality of love from his own ideals. Provocative in theme yet surprisingly playful in treatment, the film also takes a sharp dig at the moral compass of the men who visit the spa.

Director Abrid Shine, known for acclaimed films like '1983' and 'Action Hero Biju,' had earlier revealed that the story was not initially conceived around a spa setting. According to the filmmaker, the idea emerged from his desire to explore a space where men and women could interact without social masks. The film is produced by Sajimoan Parayil and Sanchoo J, with music composed by Mukesh Chhabra.

Streaming on Manorama Max from May 27.

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‘Aaahladaam’

Directed by Jijish Gopi, ‘Aaahladaam’ follows Antony, Arshad and Aswin as they lure Helen to a remote villa, only for their plan to spiral into horror when the caretaker becomes their captor. As revenge, trauma and long-buried secrets collide, the line between reality and illusion begins to blur.

Backed by Holly Dreams Productions, the film features performances by Alanthattil Anuraj, Mathew Helna, Aniket Jijish, Vibin Narayanan and Ragesh Menon. The music for the film has also been composed by director Jijish Gopi himself.

Streaming on Manorama Max from May 30.