The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) executive committee has agreed to meet former joint secretary Ansiba Hassan following the complaints she raised against members of the organisation. The development comes amid the ongoing tensions within AMMA after Ansiba alleged harassment by executive committee member Tiny Tom and vice president Lakshmipriya.

Ansiba said the AMMA executive committee reached out to her via email on Wednesday regarding a hearing on the reasons behind her resignation and the allegations she raised. In her response, the actor said she was willing to attend the meeting and participate in the proceedings, but only under certain conditions to ensure fairness, transparency, and justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the conditions put forward by Ansiba is the formation of a fair and impartial three-member hearing panel or commission. She suggested the names of Ramesh Pisharody, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Maala Parvathi as possible members of the panel, while also stating that any other unbiased personalities could be considered. She further said that if any of the suggested members are unavailable, replacement members should be decided after consultation with her as well.

Ansiba also requested that all concerned parties, including the President, Vice President, and Executive Member against whom she has raised allegations, be given an opportunity to present their versions before the panel. She additionally sought proper audio and video recording of the hearing proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor had recently raised serious allegations against Tiny Tom, claiming that repeated false statements made by him and another woman executive committee member forced her to resign from AMMA. Ansiba alleged that Tiny Tom publicly humiliated her and called her a 'jihadi'. She also claimed that despite bringing her concerns before the leadership, she did not receive support from AMMA president Shwetha Menon.

The controversy deepened after executive committee member Neena Kurup also filed a complaint with AMMA alleging that Tiny Tom attempted to physically assault her.

Ansiba further alleged that she was harassed by the Thripunithura police based on a complaint filed against her by AMMA vice president Lakshmipriya. In her response mail to AMMA, Ansiba stated that she has already filed complaints regarding the matter before authorities, including the Chief Minister of Kerala.