Unni Mukundan Films (UMF) has clarified that actor Unni Mukundan has no involvement in Cubes Entertainments’ upcoming film ‘Kaattalan’ or any cinematic universe linked to the project.

The clarification comes amid widespread speculation connecting the actor to the film following reports that ‘Kaattalan’ is set within the ‘Marco’ universe. In an official statement, UMF said it wished the team behind the film success, but stressed that Unni Mukundan is not associated with the project in any capacity.

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The production house said it has always believed in supporting authentic storytelling and congratulated Cubes Entertainments on its second venture, ‘Kaattalan’. It also reflected on its earlier collaboration on ‘Marco’, in which UMF was a co-producer, calling it a proud journey.

At the same time, the statement made it clear that there would be no further association between UMF and the new project. The team also requested fans and audiences to avoid linking Unni Mukundan to the film or raising further questions about his involvement.

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Speculation around the actor’s appearance in ‘Kaattalan’ gained momentum after reports suggested the film was connected to the ‘Marco’ universe. Adding to the buzz was the return of actor Siddique as Adattu George Peter, the same character featured in ‘Marco’.

Fans had also been wondering whether George, Marco’s brother and a central figure in the Adattu family, would appear in the film’s world, or whether Unni Mukundan would make a cameo appearance.

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Directed by Paul George and produced by Shareef Muhammed under the banner of Cubes Entertainments, ‘Kaattalan’ stars Antony Varghese Pepe, Dushara Vijayan, Sunil, and Kabir Singh in pivotal roles.