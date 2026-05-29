The shoot of ‘Karimi,’ a children’s fantasy film written and directed by Sunil Pullod, has been completed. Featuring Ardra Satheesh in the lead role, the film is produced by Nandu Palakkad and Gireesh Kumar Tharuvakod under the banner of Half Light Productions.

‘Karimi’ unfolds in a magical world where ancient tribal traditions intertwine with mystery and fantasy. The story follows two children whose lives take an unexpected turn after they discover their extraordinary destiny. Blending adventure, wonder, and emotion, the film promises a visually captivating experience designed to entertain audiences of all ages, especially families and children.

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The film features a diverse ensemble cast including Kulappulli Leela, Nelvayal Raman, Rajith Kumar, Unnikrishnan Mangalam Dam, and Rasheed Parakkal, along with more than 100 newcomers. The project has already drawn attention for being one of the few recent Malayalam films created exclusively for children.

The cinematography is handled by Shameer, while Deepu Shankar serves as the project designer. Art direction is by Keshu Payyappalli, and the background score is composed by Anwar Aman. Radhakrishnan Pappi is the production coordinator, with makeup by Rani Sainuddin and Rajesh Alathur.

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The film’s songs feature lyrics by Saumya Raju, Sujitha Unnikrishnan, and Shanil. Still photography is by Rajeesh Mayu, while design work is handled by Kite Design. Public relations for the film is managed by AS Dinesh and Manu Shivan.