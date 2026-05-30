Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan, who is among the most sought-after actresses in Indian cinema post the success of ‘Lokah’, believes people need to associate more value with time in Indian culture. She added that she was very particular about how she spends her time on the sets.

Speaking to Onmanorama on the sidelines of the opening of the Omega watches outlet at Ethos Summit in Kochi, the actor also spoke about her Cannes debut, and how she focused on trying to watch as many films as possible. Speaking about her work ethic, Kalyani said she placed a lot of value not only on her own time, but also on that of colleagues, crew members and fans.

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"For me, I've always valued time," the actor said. "It's not just my time, I value other people's time as well."

She said this extended to how she viewed time on film sets, where unnecessary delays could affect dozens, if not hundreds, of people.

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"I don't like wasting time on set, and I don't like wasting somebody else's time when they're there to see me," she said, adding that she would regularly instruct her team to prioritise planning and efficiency. "I always tell my team: plan efficiently, because time is money," the actor said. "I feel like in India, that's something people don't fully understand," they said. "People don't value time as money, but I do, and my attitude towards it is very different."

Cannes debut

Kalyani said although many people talk about stars and fashion, Cannes was really about celebrating movies.

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“You know, when people talk about Cannes, they often focus on the red carpet. But for me, it's really about the films. I went there to watch movies and enjoy as many as I could. Most people know about the red carpet experience, you dress up, meet the people who worked on the film, and it feels very glamorous, like old Hollywood. But there are other ways to experience Cannes too. One is attending regular screenings, where you watch films with a crowd in a much more relaxed setting and casual clothes. That's a completely different vibe. My favorite experience is something called Cinéma de la Plage, cinema on the beach. Every evening after sunset, they set up a giant screen on the beach. People bring blankets, sit on loungers, and gather to watch a movie under the stars. It's a really special experience and something I would recommend to those who visit the Cannes,” she said.