Actor and former AMMA joint secretary Ansiba Hassan on Sunday recorded her statement at the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) office in connection with a complaint she filed against AMMA vice-president Lakshmipriya and Sub Inspector Reshma of the Thripunithura Vanitha Police Station.

According to officials, the statement was recorded as part of the preliminary inquiry into the complaint. The ACP office has also directed Lakshmipriya to appear before investigators on Monday in connection with the case.

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The development marks the latest escalation in the ongoing dispute involving Ansiba and office-bearers of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), which has played out both within the organisation and before law enforcement authorities in recent weeks.

In her complaint, Ansiba has alleged that Lakshmipriya, AMMA president Shwetha Menon and Sub Inspector Reshma conspired against her in what she described as an unlawful and distressing incident. The actor has claimed that she was unlawfully detained and that the complaint which led to the episode, was fabricated.

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The allegations are currently under preliminary examination by the police.