Viral social media star Retnamma, known for her heartwarming videos with her husband Thulasidharan on the handle Achamass, has passed away. The news of her death has left her followers in shock, with many visiting their home in Punalur to pay their respects. The elderly couple rose to fame after videos showcasing their close bond and playful interactions went viral.

In 2023, a reel of them recreating scenes from the hit movie ‘Zootopia,’ featuring both looking at the camera and taking selfies, garnered over a million views, marking their first viral success. Today, that video has over 176 million views, and since then, the duo has appeared in numerous videos, many of which have attracted millions of viewers.

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Their grandchildren, Amal and Akhil, were the ones who introduced them to social media, handling both the editing and videography of their fun content. In a past interview with Onmanorama after the Zootopia reel went viral, Amal shared that Retnamma was never hesitant to perform on camera.

According to Amal, Retnamma eagerly accepted the idea of creating a social media page and YouTube channel in 2022, while Thulasidharan was initially reluctant to appear on camera. However, he gradually shed his inhibitions after seeing Retnamma perform. Most of their reels featured the couple together, though some highlighted them individually. The couple’s story began in Thenmala, where they met and fell in love at a small tea shop, eventually sharing a life full of love, laughter, and memorable moments that touched millions online.