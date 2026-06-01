Actor Lakshmipriya, who is scheduled to appear before the Tripunithura Assistant Commissioner of Police on Monday, said she would submit all available evidence to refute the allegations made against her by actor and former AMMA joint secretary Ansiba Hassan. Lakshmipriya, who also serves as the vice-president of AMMA, has been summoned following a complaint filed by Ansiba against her and Sub-Inspector Reshma of the Tripunithura Vanitha Police Station.

In her complaint, Ansiba alleged that she was subjected to three hours of harassment at the police station in connection with a false case registered against her by Lakshmipriya. Speaking to Onmanorama, Ansiba said she had been willing to speak with Lakshmipriya and had made her position clear when informed that a message she sent had caused issues within Lakshmipriya’s family.

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However, Lakshmipriya maintained that Ansiba was unwilling to hear her out despite repeated attempts to explain how the message had affected her family. She also claimed to possess sufficient evidence disproving Ansiba’s allegation that she was detained and harassed for three hours at the police station.

According to Lakshmipriya, Ansiba spent only one hour and 17 minutes at the station, contrary to the duration mentioned in her complaint. While stressing that she harbours no ill will towards Ansiba, Lakshmipriya said she had hoped the actor would be willing to listen to her concerns. She added that she was compelled to file a complaint after Ansiba allegedly refused to engage with her.

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The rift between Ansiba and Lakshmipriya has intensified in recent months and came into public focus after Ansiba resigned from AMMA. Ansiba has also stated that actor Tiny Tom’s remark describing her as a ‘jihadi’ set a dangerous precedent and that she intends to file a complaint against him.