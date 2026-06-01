Actor Mala Parvathi has written an open letter to the leadership of AMMA, urging its office-bearers to resign, stating that they have failed to amicably resolve the ongoing internal disputes within the association.

In the letter, which she shared both via email and on social media, the actor expressed concern that the reports of infighting and conflicts among members are so damaging that they could tarnish the association's reputation and goodwill.

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Mala Parvathi noted that the AMMA governing council had remained strong and dependable even during the criticism it faced over its handling of the actress assault case. However, she said the current controversy has severely eroded the committee's credibility and public trust.

Holding the leadership morally responsible for the ongoing issues, she called on its members to step down without delay and take accountability for the situation. "This is an open letter to the leadership of AMMA. It is with regret that I observe the ongoing controversies surrounding the organisation. The association has faced flak, in the past, in various issues, including their handling of the actress assault case. However, none of them were directly related to AMMA's internal governing body.

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But the current issues raise serious questions against the decisions and ways of the governing committee including the president and the general secretary. Instead of ensuring transparency and accountability, terrible stories of internal factions and fighting are getting exposed. The leadership should have taken timely action when Lakshmi Priya raised allegations against Neena Kurup. However, it has been reported that the committee did not even summon the person involved for a formal discussion. In addition, troubling allegations have emerged regarding the dismissal of office manager Athulya. The claims concerning the security employee were serious, and the leadership should have sought a formal complaint from the concerned individual and initiated legal action if necessary. Instead, the general secretary acted unilaterally, without consulting the governing committee or thoroughly investigating the matter.

It is also reported that the office manager was asked to pay the electricity bill from her own salary, actions that undermine the dignity and professionalism of the association, even if the amount was later reimbursed. Granting administrative staff the same authority and responsibilities as the governing committee reflects a serious lapse in judgment.

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Regrettably, there has been a lack of transparency and accountability in the association’s governance. Ignoring member communications and failing to provide clarity on significant issues has further eroded the credibility of the leadership,” Maala Parvathi wrote. Speaking to Onmanorama, Maala clarified key decisions taken by the executive at their monthly meetings were never communicated to other members of AMMA. She further alleged that the association failed to initiate programmes meant for the welfare of the downtrodden section in society, despite making promises regarding the same. Maala, in her letter, also asked the leadership to immediately enquire about the allegations raised by Ansiba, maintaining that it was disappointing to learn that a favourable atmosphere could not be created inside the association to amicably and impartially discuss such issues.