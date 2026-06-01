The first week of June brings a diverse slate of theatrical releases, with stories ranging from rural sporting rivalries and filmmaking ambitions to horror spoofs and small-town adventures. While some arrive carrying considerable buzz, others are looking to carve out their own space at the box office. Here's a look at the films hitting theatres this week.

Peddi (Telugu) | June 4

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a rural sports drama starring Ram Charan in the lead role. Set in 1980s Andhra Pradesh, the film follows a spirited villager whose life becomes intertwined with sport, community pride, and personal struggle. Promotional material suggests a story rooted in wrestling and local identity, with the narrative unfolding against a rugged village backdrop.

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The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, and Jagapathi Babu, with music by A.R. Rahman.

Mollywood Times (Malayalam) | June 5

Directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak, Mollywood Times follows a young aspiring filmmaker who is obsessed with becoming the greatest horror director in Malayalam cinema. Set within the world of filmmaking, the movie blends ambition, obsession, and dark humour while exploring a character determined to leave his mark on the industry.

The film stars Naslen, Sharaf U Dheen, and Sangeeth Prathap in key roles.

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Scary Movie (English) | June 5

The Scary Movie franchise returns with its sixth instalment, bringing back Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Marlon Wayans, and Shawn Wayans. The film follows a group of friends who are forced to confront a masked killer from their past when the threat resurfaces years later.

As with the earlier films, the focus is less on horror itself and more on parody. The new instalment takes aim at modern horror trends, franchise reboots, legacy sequels, and contemporary pop culture while reviving the irreverent humour that made the original films popular in the early 2000s.

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Parumala and Co (Tamil) | June 5

Jayaram and Urvashi come together for Parimala and Co, an upcoming murder mystery directed by Pandiraj. The film pairs suspense with comedy and boasts an ensemble cast that includes Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sandy Master, Santosh Sobhan, and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy.