Kochi: Actor Ansiba has filed a police complaint against fellow actor and AMMA executive committee member Tiny Tom, accusing him of subjecting her to sustained harassment through defamatory, misogynistic and communally charged remarks.

In the complaint submitted to the Infopark Police on June 1, Ansiba alleged that Tiny Tom repeatedly targeted her through public statements and online attacks, including by branding her a "jihadi" and accusing her of involvement in religious conversion activities. She claimed that the alleged harassment was not limited to her and had also affected members of her family.

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Ansiba further alleged that Tiny Tom made derogatory and inappropriate remarks about her in public with the intention of damaging her reputation.

According to the actor, the dispute stemmed from differences within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Ansiba has maintained that Tiny Tom was unable to accept the views she expressed within the organisation and subsequently began targeting her personally.

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The complaint comes amid a broader controversy involving Ansiba and certain members of AMMA. Earlier, she had approached Chief Minister V D Satheesan, alleging that some members of the AMMA executive committee, along with Sub-Inspector Reshma of the Thripunithura Vanitha Police Station, had conspired against her in what she described as an unlawful and distressing episode.

In that complaint, Ansiba alleged that she had been illegally detained and that the complaint which led to the police action against her was fabricated. She sought a detailed inquiry into the incident and the role of those involved.

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As part of the ongoing investigation, Ansiba recently recorded her statement before the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police. Actor Lakshmipriya, who had earlier filed a complaint against Ansiba, was also asked to appear before the ACP.

Responding to the developments, Lakshmipriya said she had sufficient evidence to substantiate the complaint she had filed and would present it before the authorities.