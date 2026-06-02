After its theatrical release on May 8, 'Dridam', starring Shane Nigam, is set to reach a wider audience through streaming. The film will begin streaming on JioHotstar from June 12, the makers announced on Monday.

The crime thriller marks the directorial debut of Martin Joseph, who has previously worked closely with filmmaker Jeethu Joseph.

At the centre of the film is Vijay Radhakrishnan, played by Shane Nigam, a newly appointed Sub-Inspector posted to a rural police station. The posting initially appears routine, but the situation changes when a series of crimes begins to unfold in the area. These include multiple murders and a bank robbery, which form the core of the investigation that follows.

The film is structured around the developments of this case and the police response to the incidents. The screenplay is written jointly by Jomon John and Linto Devasia.

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Alongside Shane Nigam, the film features Sanya, Shobi Thilakan, Krishna Praba Nair, Nandan Unni, Dinesh Prabhakar, Kottayam Ramesh and Bitto Davis in supporting roles.