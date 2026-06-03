The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) will constitute a five-member panel to examine the series of complaints and counter-complaints involving actor and former joint secretary Ansiba Hassan, executive committee members Tiny Tom and Neena Kurup, and vice-president Lakshmipriya, AMMA president Shwetha Menon said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Shwetha said the organisation was obliged to hear all parties involved in the dispute and would set up a committee to look into the allegations. She said the committee would include the AMMA president and general secretary, while the remaining members would be decided later.

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The decision comes as tensions within the actors' body continue to intensify following serious allegations levelled against Tiny Tom by both Ansiba Hassan and Neena Kurup.

In a complaint submitted to AMMA, Ansiba alleged that Tiny Tom referred to her as a "jihadi" and accused her of engaging in religious conversion activities within the organisation. She has further alleged that she was subjected to sustained harassment through defamatory, misogynistic and communally charged remarks.

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Separately, Ansiba has filed a police complaint with the Infopark Police, accusing Tiny Tom of repeatedly targeting her with such comments.

Actor Neena Kurup has also submitted a complaint to AMMA's executive committee against Tiny Tom. In her complaint, she alleged that the actor attempted to physically assault her and used abusive language during an altercation.

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The controversy has also revived an earlier dispute involving AMMA vice-president Lakshmipriya. Recently, she disclosed that she had filed a complaint against Ansiba Hassan at the Thripunithura Vanitha Police Station. Ansiba, however, dismissed the complaint as fabricated and alleged that she was subjected to harassment by Sub-Inspector Reshma during the course of the investigation.

Ansiba later submitted a complaint to Chief Minister V D Satheesan against AMMA executive committee members as well as SI Reshma, alleging misconduct in connection with the case. The complaint is currently under investigation.