Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) president and actor Shwetha Menon has stated that the organisation is treating the leak of a phone conversation between the general secretary and the security staff with the utmost seriousness. A preliminary inquiry has confirmed that the conversation originated directly from the general secretary’s phone, highlighting the gravity of the situation. Shwetha, while speaking to the media on Wednesday night, emphasised that AMMA is committed to a transparent and thorough resolution, and further action will follow after a detailed review by the executive committee.

She added that the general secretary, Cuckoo Parameswaran, has accepted full responsibility for sharing the conversation with Maala Parvathy, another association member, and that the matter, which arose from an office staff complaint, will be examined carefully. Since the security guard involved is currently on leave, a replacement will be appointed soon, she added.

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The incident gained wider attention after the conversation went viral on social media, with certain channels alleging the involvement of Kukku Parameswaran and Maala Parvathy. In response, Maala Parvathy on Tuesday issued a clarification, stressing the need for a cybersecurity investigation to accurately identify the source of the leak.

Last year, AMMA underwent a significant leadership transition, with women comprising the majority of the new executive team. This shift attracted considerable attention, especially since the previous committee was dissolved following allegations against several actors cited in the Hema Committee report. Despite the initial optimism, new controversies have emerged. Office staff member Athulya has claimed she was unlawfully dismissed from her position, while former joint secretary Ansiba has alleged that fellow member Tiny Tom branded her a 'jihadi,' bringing fresh challenges to the association’s administration.