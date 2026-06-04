The critically acclaimed Bollywood film ‘Lagaan’, originally released on June 15, 2001, is set to make a grand return to theatres to celebrate its 25th anniversary. This Aamir Khan-starrer, which earned an Oscar nomination at the 74th Academy Awards, is a period sports drama that revolves around a historic cricket match between a group of untrained villagers and their British colonial rulers.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film will be re-released on June 12. The announcement was made by Aamir Khan Productions on its official Instagram handle, with a caption reading:

"A timeless epic that touched every heart. On the 25th Anniversary of 'LAGAAN,' the epic saga returns to the big screen. Relive the magic in theatres on June 12, 13, and 14."

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Alongside Aamir Khan, the cast features Gracy Singh, British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Rajendra Gupta, among others. The film’s music, composed by A. R. Rahman, includes memorable tracks like ‘Ghanan Ghanan,’ ‘Mitwa,’ ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale,’ and ‘O Rey Chhori’, which continue to resonate with audiences today.

Lagaan was also a critical and commercial success, winning eight awards, including the Best Popular Film at the 49th National Film Awards.