Whether you enjoy gripping thrillers, breezy romantic comedies, or hard-hitting stories set in the heart of Kerala, here’s a curated list of the latest releases now streaming on various OTT platforms.

'Patriot’

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, this film stars Mammootty in the lead and brings together an impressive ensemble cast featuring Mohanlal, Revathy, Kunchacko Boban, Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab, and Tamil superstar Nayanthara. The story centers on a powerful spyware that upends ordinary lives, with Dr. Daniel James navigating the unfolding crisis at its core.

Streaming on Zee 5

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Thattukada Muthal Semitheri Vare

Shifting gears into raw, hard-hitting realism, Siraj Fantasy’s Thattukada Muthal Semitheri Vare showcases veteran actor Jagadish in a powerful, remarkably serious lead performance alongside Sreeya Ramesh, tracking the grueling thirty-five-year survival story of an eloped couple in the rugged terrains of Northern Wayanad.

Streaming on Manorama Max

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School Chale Hum

School Chale Hum, directed by Sreekanth E G is a feel-good family drama captures the innocent adventures and vibrant friendships of school children in rural Kannur, beautifully elevated by a nostalgic musical score from National Award-winning composer Bijibal.

Streaming on Manorama Max

Juniors Journey

This suspense-thriller directed by Anson Antony tracks the intense isolation of an aspiring civil servant (Sarath Gopal) who arrives in a quiet village with an iron will to conquer the IAS exam. Supported by Adv Sreedharan (Vijayaraghavan), he finds his disciplined academic world soon colliding with an unexpected local mystery, co-starring Meenakshi and Sudheer Karamana.

Streaming on Manorama Max

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Office Romance

Brett Goldstein and Jennifer Lopez's sizzling chemistry in this American romantic comedy directed by Ol Parker rollows a CEO of a shipping company who is cold with her employees but the arrival of a new lawyer affects the dynamics.

Streaming on Netflix