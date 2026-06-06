The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has constituted a five-member panel to examine a series of complaints and counter-complaints involving actor and former joint secretary Ansiba Hassan, executive committee members Tiny Tom and Neena Kurup, and vice-president Lakshmipriya.

The committee comprises AMMA president Shwetha Menon, general secretary Cuckoo Parameswaran, and members Ramesh Pisharody, Muthumani and Ponnamma Babu. The panel has been tasked with examining the allegations that have triggered a widening dispute within the actors' body in recent weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development comes after Ansiba Hassan sought the intervention of the organisation and requested that actor Dhyan Sreenivasan, Maala Parvathy and Ramesh Pisharody, or others she considered unbiased, be included in any committee formed to examine the matter. It remains unclear whether Ansiba will accept the panel constituted by AMMA.

The hearing and any decisions arising from the dispute are expected to be taken up at AMMA's general body meeting scheduled for June 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shwetha Menon had earlier stated that the organisation was duty-bound to hear all parties involved before arriving at any conclusions and indicated that a committee would be formed to examine the allegations.

The dispute intensified after serious allegations were levelled against Tiny Tom by both Ansiba Hassan and Neena Kurup.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a complaint submitted to AMMA, Ansiba alleged that Tiny Tom referred to her as a 'jihadi' and accused her of engaging in religious conversion activities within the organisation. She further claimed that she had been subjected to sustained harassment through defamatory, misogynistic and communally charged remarks.

Ansiba has also approached the Infopark Police with a separate complaint, accusing Tiny Tom of repeatedly targeting her with such comments.

Meanwhile, Neena Kurup has filed a complaint before AMMA's executive committee alleging that Tiny Tom attempted to physically assault her and used abusive language during an altercation.

The controversy has also brought renewed attention to an earlier dispute involving AMMA vice-president Lakshmipriya. Recently, Lakshmipriya disclosed that she had filed a complaint against Ansiba Hassan at the Thripunithura Vanitha Police Station. Ansiba, however, rejected the complaint as fabricated and alleged that she was harassed by Sub-Inspector Reshma during the course of the investigation.

In a further escalation of the matter, Ansiba submitted a complaint to Chief Minister V D Satheesan against members of AMMA's executive committee as well as SI Reshma, alleging misconduct in connection with the case. The complaint is currently under investigation.