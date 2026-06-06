Malayalam action-comedy 'Athiradi', starring Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas, is set to make its digital debut a little over a month after its theatrical release.

Directed by debutant Arun Anirudhan, 'Athiradi' revolves around Samkutty, played by Basil Joseph, a determined college student on a mission to revive the once-celebrated cultural festival of BCET College. His plans take an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with Sreekuttan Vellayani, portrayed by Tovino Thomas, an eccentric goon-turned-musician whose arrival sparks a spirited rivalry that drives much of the film's humour and energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blending campus drama with action and comedy, the film follows the clash between the two central characters as their ambitions and personalities collide in increasingly unpredictable ways.

The cast also includes Darshana Rajendran, Riya Shibu, Zarin Shihab, Jeo Baby, Vishnu and Shelvin in key roles.

Following its theatrical run, Athiradi will now be available to stream on Sony LIV from June 19.