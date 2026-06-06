After weeks of speculation, Nivin Pauly's Onam release has finally been confirmed. The actor's upcoming romantic comedy 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' will arrive in theatres during the 2026 festive season, with the makers unveiling the film's first-look poster on Saturday.

The poster, featuring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, offers the first glimpse into the project and confirms the film's release window that had been the subject of social media chatter in recent weeks. The film also marks Nivin's first collaboration with Bhavana Studios, the banner behind a string of acclaimed Malayalam films in recent years.

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Directed by Girish AD, 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' brings together two of Malayalam cinema's most successful names in the romantic comedy genre. While Girish is known for directing crowd favourites such as 'Thanneer Mathan Dinangal', 'Super Sharanya' and 'Premalu', the film sees him joining hands with Nivin for the first time.

The film is produced by Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil and Syam Pushkaran under the Bhavana Studios banner.

Written by Girish AD and Kiran Jose, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Bindu Panicker, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Shameer Khan, Srinda, Parvathy Ayyappadas and Meenakshi Raveendran.