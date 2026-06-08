On the occasion of director Geetu Mohandas’ birthday, the team of ‘Toxic’ shared a special behind-the-scenes video from the film's set, offering audiences a rare glimpse into the filmmaker’s creative process and commanding presence.

The birthday special showcases Geetu in her element, calling the shots, orchestrating large-scale action sequences, guiding performances, and leading a massive crew with confidence and precision. Accompanied by the message, “Behind every shot that hit different, every silence that said more than dialogue ever could, there she was! Happy birthday @geetu_mohandas,” the video celebrates the filmmaker as she brings ‘Toxic’ to life, touted as one of the most ambitious films mounted in Indian cinema.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, ‘Toxic’ continues to make headlines for its scale, ambition, and creative vision. The film is set to release worldwide soon. The latest BTS shoot has been released amid rumours about the film’s post-production concerns.