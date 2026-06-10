The investigation conducted by Thrikkakara ACP Manoj Kumar has concluded that actor Ansiba's complaint against actor Lakshmipriya and Women Cell SI Reshma lacks merit.

Ansiba had alleged that she was illegally restrained and harassed by SI Reshma following a complaint lodged by Lakshmipriya. The latter had accused Ansiba of sending a WhatsApp message that allegedly caused marital discord and led to an incident of domestic violence.

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The ACP, who investigated the matter following instructions from the Chief Minister's Office, noted that Ansiba filed her complaint nearly a month after the dispute between her and Lakshmipriya had been resolved at the police station.

"Although there were arguments during the questioning process, the issue was resolved amicably after Ansiba understood the reason behind the complaint," Manoj Kumar said.

He further stated that Ansiba was not pressured to sign any statement recorded by the police, indicating that the matter had been settled. This contradicts Ansiba's allegation that she was coerced into signing a statement and was threatened with consequences if she refused.

The ACP acknowledged that heated exchanges had taken place at the police station and confirmed that Ansiba had spoken with Lakshmipriya's husband over the phone for around 30 minutes.

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"The call recordings are available with us," he said.

According to the ACP, Ansiba's message to Lakshmipriya was unnecessary and contributed to tension between the couple.

"We examined the message and found that it was unnecessary and led to a dispute between the husband and wife. The content was such that it could have created misunderstanding between a couple," he said. He added that the domestic violence complaint stemmed from the fallout caused by the message.

Responding to Ansiba's allegation that she had been detained for several hours at the police station, the ACP said she had been called for questioning after Lakshmipriya filed a complaint against her and was given a date convenient to her schedule.

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"Although a specific date and time were initially fixed, Ansiba informed the SI that another date would be more convenient. She eventually arrived at the police station much earlier than the scheduled time of 11 am, while Lakshmipriya reached around 11.30 am. By then, SI Reshma was attending to another petition, which caused some delay," he explained.

He added that the questioning process took time because Lakshmipriya's husband also spoke with Ansiba over the phone for nearly half an hour.

"This is why Ansiba later claimed she had to spend a long time at the police station," he said.

Meanwhile, Ansiba told Onmanorama that she intends to pursue legal action, alleging that the police were siding with those who wield greater influence.

"The SI could summon me to the police station without issuing a proper notice, but now they say my complaint does not hold water despite the evidence I have submitted. I believed such injustice happened outside Kerala, not within the state," she said.

Lakshmipriya, who addressed a press conference at her residence in Thiruvankulam on Wednesday, expressed gratitude to the police for conducting what she described as a fair investigation. She also alleged that religious extremists were behind the complaint filed by Ansiba.