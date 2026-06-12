Actor Ansiba Hassan has responded to the show-cause notice issued by the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), arguing that the incidents involving fellow actors and executive committee members Tiny Tom and Lakshmipriya are personal matters and not issues connected to the organisation.

AMMA had recently issued the notice alleging that Ansiba had repeatedly made public statements against the organisation through the media and social media, in violation of its bylaws. According to the notice, matters that could have been addressed and resolved internally were instead brought into the public domain, allegedly harming the organisation's reputation and image.

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In her reply, Ansiba maintained that her complaints against Tiny Tom and Lakshmipriya were personal in nature and had no connection to AMMA. She further questioned the organisation's decision to initiate disciplinary proceedings against her when, according to her, no action had been taken against either individual despite the association being aware of the complaints.

Referring to her dispute with Lakshmipriya, Ansiba said that AMMA itself had distanced the organisation from the issue.

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"In the matter of Lakshmipriya, the AMMA President publicly announced that it is not a matter connected with the association. Therefore, as an aggrieved person, I have the full right to take appropriate legal action regarding activities that are criminal in nature," her reply stated.

She also raised concerns over the handling of her complaint against Tiny Tom, describing the allegations as more serious in nature.

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Ansiba has also sought clarification from the organisation on the specific bylaw provisions she is alleged to have violated, arguing that all her complaints and public statements related to personal grievances.

The controversy comes amid a series of complaints filed by the actor in recent months. Ansiba had publicly objected to the police's final report in a complaint she filed against actor Lakshmipriya and a Sub-Inspector attached to the Tripunithura Women's Police Station. Police later concluded that there was no substance to the allegations raised in the complaint.

On June 1, Ansiba also filed a complaint with the Infopark Police against Tiny Tom, alleging that he had repeatedly targeted her through public statements and online attacks. She claimed that he had labelled her a "jihadi" and accused her of involvement in religious conversion activities. According to the complaint, the alleged harassment extended beyond her and also affected members of her family.