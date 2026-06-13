After a strong theatrical run that turned it into one of the biggest Malayalam hits of the year, 'Drishyam 3' is finally making its OTT debut. Directed by Jeethu Joseph and headlined by Mohanlal, the thriller will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 18.

The third instalment of the hugely popular 'Drishyam' franchise hit theatres on May 21, coinciding with Mohanlal's birthday, and went on to post impressive numbers both in India and overseas. The film reunited much of the franchise's core cast, including Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Picking up years after the events of 'Drishyam 2', the latest chapter finds Georgekutty in a very different phase of life. Once a small-town cable TV operator, he has now established himself as a successful film producer and enjoys a far more comfortable lifestyle with his family. On the surface, the family appears to have finally found stability after years of living under the shadow of a dark secret.

However, peace remains elusive. The disappearance of Varun continues to haunt everyone connected to the case, and questions that were never fully answered begin to resurface. As fresh leads emerge and old suspicions gain new life, Georgekutty once again finds himself forced into a battle to protect his family and the life he has carefully built.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like its predecessors, 'Drishyam 3' blends suspense with family drama, exploring the emotional cost of carrying a secret for years. The film delves into the psychological strain faced by Georgekutty and his loved ones as past actions threaten to catch up with them.