Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu has opened up about the fallout from her criticism of the misogynistic remarks in the 2016 film 'Kasaba', saying the episode fundamentally changed her life and gave her a deeper understanding of the challenges women face when they voice their opinions publicly.

Speaking to Zoom, Parvathy reflected on the controversy that erupted after she objected to a dialogue and scene in the Mammootty-starrer. Her comments triggered a wave of online abuse, including rape and death threats. The backlash became so severe that police eventually arrested two people in connection with the cyber harassment.

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Looking back, Parvathy said she no longer sees the episode as an attack directed solely at her. Instead, she believes it exposed a larger reality about how women are treated when they speak up and stand by their views.

The actor said she eventually realised that the criticism she faced was not because of her comments on a film alone. According to her, the reaction reflected a broader attitude towards women expressing opinions in public, with some men openly suggesting that such hostility was the price women had to pay for speaking their minds.

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Parvathy also recalled that the online attacks did not stop with time. Even after the release of 'Uyare' in 2019, nearly a year after the controversy, campaigns calling for a boycott of the actor continued on social media.

Despite that, she said audiences ultimately responded to the film on its own merits. Parvathy noted that Kerala audiences have a unique ability to separate personal opinions about an actor from the quality of their work. Whether they like or dislike a performer, she said, viewers are willing to celebrate a good film and a strong performance.

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The National Award-winning actor revealed that she is often asked whether she would have the courage to make the same remarks today. Her response, she said, remains unchanged. She continues to stand by what she said and believes she spoke with complete conviction. At the same time, she feels the social climate has evolved significantly since 2017, describing the changes over the past several years as remarkable.

Parvathy was last seen in Malayalam in 'Ullozhukku' and in Tamil in 'Thangalaan'. Her upcoming projects include 'Prathamadrishtya Kuttakkaran', 'I' and 'Nobody'.