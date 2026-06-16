Telugu stars Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan have created history with both their films earning Rs 300 crore each in worldwide collections in the same year.

The year began with Chiranjeevi’s 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasada,' which went on to make a mark at the box office. Just months later, Ram Charan surpassed his father's milestone as his latest film, 'Peddi,' directed by Buchi Baby, soared past the previous record and is now nearing the Rs 400 crore mark.

As per Sacnilk, Ram Charan’s new movie, which also features Jhanvi Kapoor as the lead heroine, had earned over Rs 260 crore in the opening week. This indicates that the film is well on its way to becoming the most successful Telugu movie of the year. Chiranjeevi’s film too created a lot of impact in the industry, while ‘Peddi’ released when Tollywood was facing a dry spell of summer releases that didn’t create any ripples in the box office.

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‘Peddi’ revolves around a group of struggling sugarcane labourers who see Peddi, played by Ram Charan, as their hero. The film, however, received considerable backlash for its treatment of its female lead, with many accusing the director of overly sexualising the actress for views.