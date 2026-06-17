Actor Ansiba Hassan has strongly criticised the police and the legal system following a setback in her case involving actors Tiny Tom, Lakshmipriya, and her husband Jayesh. In an emotional social media post, she alleged that the authorities acted in a biased manner and attempted to shield the accused instead of ensuring justice. She also tagged Chief Minister VD Satheeshan and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala in her post.

Ansiba said she is aware of the challenges ahead and remains determined to pursue further legal action in the ongoing dispute. Though Onmanorama tried to contact Ansiba, she was not available for comments. In the post, she added that she faced significant hardship for taking what she described as a moral stand and raising issues within an executive committee, and warned that she expects further backlash.

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In her post, she questioned the handling of the case, alleging that a preliminary inquiry was conducted without registering an FIR and that statements of all parties were recorded in an ‘improper’ manner. She also claimed that the accused persons publicly dismissed the complaint while praising the police, while she did not receive official reports as required.

Despite the controversy, Ansiba said she still remains resolute, stating that she believes justice will eventually prevail even if she has to continue the fight alone.