The legend of the Odiyan has long occupied a unique space in Kerala’s folklore as mysterious shape-shifters believed to have roamed various regions instilling fear among people. It was this enduring legend that inspired filmmaker V A Shrikumar Menon to mount one of Malayalam cinema’s most ambitious projects in 2018, ‘Odiyan.’

Now, almost eight years later, the folklore is set to return to the big screen, this time through the lens of one of Malayalam cinema’s most acclaimed contemporary filmmakers. A new film titled ‘Odiyan: The Age of Illusion’ has been announced, to be directed by Rahul Sadasivan, whose reputation has soared following films such as ‘Bramayugam,’ ‘Bhoothakaalam’ and ‘Dies Irae.’

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement, though exciting, however, raises an immediate question: how can two Malayalam films, being made less than a decade of each other, share the same title? According to Anil Thomas, president of the Kerala Film Chamber, the answer lies in industry regulations governing title ownership. Under Film Chamber norms, a registered title cannot be reused unless the original rights holder grants a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

“We have had instances where filmmakers have ended up in legal disputes over film titles. Jailer was one such example. But in this case, Aashirvad Cinemas who are the producers of the 2018 movie has already issued a no-objection certificate for the use of the title. Therefore, there are no hurdles for the new filmmakers in using Odiyan,” Anil Thomas told Onmanorama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the makers of the 2018 film, including Shrikumar Menon and writer Harikrishnan, declined to comment, the clearance may pave the way for a new interpretation of one of Kerala’s most enduring myths. The new project featuring Prithviraj and Manju Warrier, has generated significant buzz not only because of its subject matter but also due to the production backing of Dharma Productions and Prithviraj Productions, two major industry banners.

‘Odiyan’ featuring Mohanlal and Manju Warrier had opened to mixed reviews, though it emerged as a commercial success, driven by enormous pre-release hype and audience curiosity surrounding Mohanlal’s portrayal of the titular Odiyan.