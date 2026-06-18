There's something timeless about college life, the friendships, rivalries, celebrations, and unforgettable moments that shape some of our best memories. Capturing that vibrant spirit with a dose of comedy, action, music, and nostalgia is the Malayalam film 'Athiradi,' which is directed by Arun Anirudhan. Set against the backdrop of an engineering college and its iconic cultural festival, the film delivers a high-energy entertainer packed with laughs, emotions, and larger-than-life moments.

At its heart, 'Athiradi' is touted as a love letter to campus life. The film follows Samkutty (Basil Joseph), a spirited college student determined to revive BCET College's legendary Arohan fest, which was banned years ago following a tragic stampede. What begins as an ambitious mission soon spirals into a whirlwind of chaos, friendships, campus politics, and unforgettable adventures. From cultural events and student rivalries to the excitement of festival season, the film perfectly captures the magic and madness that make college life so memorable.

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One of the biggest highlights of Athiradi is Tovino Thomas as Sreekuttan Vellayani, an eccentric goon-turned-musician whose bruised ego sparks a hilarious and entertaining rivalry with Samkutty. Known for his relatable performances and impeccable comic timing, Basil Joseph also brings warmth and charm to the role of Samkutty. Darshana Rajendran, Riya Shibu, Zarin Shihab, Jeo Baby, Vishnu, and Shelvin also play pivotal roles. Audiences can also look forward to entertaining special appearances by Vineeth Sreenivasan and music composer Shaan Rahman as fictionalised versions of themselves.

The film is produced by Basil Joseph and Dr Ananthu S. 'Athiradi' will stream on Sony LIV from June 19 in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.