A case has been registered against the makers of Mollywood Times, directed by Abhinav Sundar Vinayak, following a complaint lodged by the regional officer of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Acting on the complaint, the Thiruvallam Police in Thiruvananthapuram have filed an FIR, alleging that an uncensored or unapproved version of the film was exhibited in theatres after its release on June 5.

According to the FIR, the case has been registered against the film’s producer, director, and also against the distribution and digital cinema content service providers involved in the release process. The CBFC complaint states that the version submitted for certification contained certain objectionable content, and the board had specifically directed the filmmakers to mute a particular inappropriate word before theatrical release. However, it is alleged that the version eventually screened in cinemas not only failed to comply with this direction, but also included additional explicit or ‘sleazy’ content that had not been part of the certified cut.

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The CBFC regional office has expressed its concern, maintaining that based on their assessment, a different version of the film was circulated for theatrical exhibition, rather than the approved certified version. Officials have requested a detailed police investigation into whether there was any deliberate violation of certification norms.

If the allegations are proven, the offence may attract penalties under Section 7(1)(a)(ii) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, which provides for imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to ₹10 lakh for violations related to the exhibition of uncertified or altered content.

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Though Onmanorama tried to contact the film’s producer, Ashiq Usman, for his response, he was unavailable.