Actor Mohanlal has welcomed the Kerala government's announcements for the Malayalam film industry in its first Budget and expressed happiness over the decision to grant cinema industry status.

In a statement, the actor thanked Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Cultural Affairs Minister P C Vishnunath for the measures announced for the sector.

"I wholeheartedly welcome the government's decision to announce projects, including a Cultural Park, in the new Budget to support and strengthen the film sector. There is no doubt that these initiatives will bring fresh energy and growth to the industry. The announcement that steps will be taken to grant cinema industry status will offer new hope to thousands of film workers. My heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Cultural Affairs Minister P C Vishnunath," Mohanlal said.

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The Budget announced the setting up of the J C Daniel International Film City in Kochi with an allocation of ₹100 crore. The project aims to grant industry status to cinema, create a permanent venue for the International Film Festival, establish anti-piracy cells and create an environment that attracts national and international film productions.

The government has also allocated ₹1 crore for a memorial for late actor Salim Kumar in Ernakulam. A music academy named after late composer Johnson will be established in Thrissur with an allocation of ₹5 crore.

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In memory of late writer M T Vasudevan Nair, a Cultural Park will be established in Kozhikode with an allocation of ₹50 crore. The park will feature Kathakali, Koothu, Theyyam, Oppana, Mappilappattu, Margamkali, Ayanippattu and tribal art forms.

Facilities will also be created for Gen-Z creators to screen short films and documentaries and present dance and music performances. The government aims to develop the park into a centre for culture, entertainment and learning. A Kerala Cultural Tourism Trust will be formed for its management.