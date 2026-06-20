When the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) convenes in Kochi this Sunday for its first general body meeting under the new leadership, it will not be the celebration of a new era. Instead, it will resemble a damage-control summit for an organisation facing what looks like the worst internal collapse in its 32-year history.

The executive committee, which made history in 2025 with the election of two women, Shwetha Menon as president and Cuckoo Parameswaran as general secretary, now appears deeply divided. Over the past year, allegations of workplace harassment, religious animosity and personal rivalries have exposed fault lines within the leadership.

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Joint Secretary Ansiba Hassan, who recently resigned from her post, alleged that actor and fellow executive committee member Tiny Tom made derogatory remarks about her religious identity and accused her of engaging in religious conversions. She has also accused actor Lakshmipriya, AMMA vice-president, of encouraging domestic abuse-related allegations against her. Dissatisfied with AMMA's handling of her complaints, Ansiba approached the Chief Minister and law enforcement authorities. She has since moved the Thripunithura Magistrate Court, seeking directions to register an FIR against Tiny Tom and Lakshmipriya after the police reportedly found no grounds to proceed with her complaints.



Even when previous AMMA executive committees faced serious controversies, including allegations of sexual misconduct and MeToo complaints against some members, they largely managed to maintain a united public front. This time, however, internal disagreements have spilled into the open. Several members have alleged that the executive committee was functioning less as a cohesive team and more as a collection of individuals pursuing separate agendas.

Some observers, including veteran actor Mallika Sukumaran, have suggested that differences in administrative experience between the former and current leadership teams may explain the contrasting approaches to handling disputes and public communication.

AMMA vice president Lakshmipriya. Photo: Instagram/@lakshmipriyaa311

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The controversies have also triggered discussions about AMMA's future leadership. Although the association's constitution provides for a three-year term for office-bearers, some members have begun discussing the possibility of changes before the term ends. The current leadership has also faced criticism over some of its key initiatives. Questions have been raised about its efforts to engage with the survivor in the 2017 actress assault case, with critics arguing that the initiative did not lead to meaningful dialogue. A member, speaking to Onmanorama, expressed dissatisfaction about AMMA's effectiveness in addressing professional disputes within the film industry.

Ansiba Hassan's resignation was accepted during the recent executive meeting of AMMA. Photo: Instagram/ realansibahassan

In one instance, a senior member reportedly sought the association's intervention in a dispute with the Producers' Association but was allegedly told that the matter could not be pursued because the actor had not participated in AMMA's programmes.



Other allegations

The leadership faced its first major test soon after assuming office in 2025. Several senior AMMA members, including Ponnamma Babu, accused Cuckoo Parameswaran of possessing a memory card that allegedly contained secretly recorded conversations related to testimonies given before the Hema Committee. As the allegations intensified, the newly elected leadership faced questions about how it would respond. In response, Shwetha Menon constituted an inquiry panel to examine the allegations. The panel subsequently cleared Cuckoo of wrongdoing.



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Although the months that followed were marked by a public display of unity, the organisation's internal divisions began to surface in March 2026. The perception of Shwetha Menon's authority as president came under scrutiny after the abrupt termination of AMMA office manager Athulya and her subsequent reinstatement.

Ansiba, Tiny Tom. Photo: Facebook/@Ansiba Hassan, @Tiny Tom

Athulya later filed a complaint alleging workplace harassment by Treasurer Unni Sivapal and Cuckoo Parameswaran. When she was allegedly pressured to resign, Shwetha Menon intervened and reinstated her, publicly describing the termination as ‘illegal’.

The episode raised questions about decision-making within the organisation. Critics asked how a staff member could be removed without the knowledge of the association's president. The incident also appeared to lend weight to claims made by executive committee member Tiny Tom, who had publicly alleged that key decisions were being taken by a group operating behind the scenes rather than by the president herself.

The functioning of AMMA's administration has come under further scrutiny following developments involving treasurer Unni Sivapal, who is facing complaints related to allegations of workplace harassment. His absence from public activities has raised questions about the preparation and presentation of the financial report scheduled to be placed before the general body this Sunday. While senior actor Suresh Gopi is expected to attend the event, there is still no clarity if actors Mohanlal or Mammootty will be present and take a call on the issues that is facing the association.