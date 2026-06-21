The annual general body meeting of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) is set to take place today under the organisation's new leadership, amid heightened scrutiny following a series of internal disputes that have rocked the actors' body over the past year.

The meeting comes at a time when AMMA is facing what many members describe as one of the most turbulent periods in its 32-year history. The current executive committee made history in 2025 with the election of two women to its top posts, with actor Shwetha Menon becoming president and actor Cuckoo Parameswaran assuming the role of general secretary. However, the leadership has since been confronted by multiple controversies, exposing deep divisions within the organisation.

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Among the most prominent disputes is the one involving actor Ansiba Hassan, who recently resigned as joint secretary. Ansiba alleged that actor and executive committee member Tiny Tom made derogatory remarks about her religious identity and accused her of engaging in religious conversions. She also accused AMMA vice-president Lakshmipriya of encouraging allegations related to domestic abuse against her.

Expressing dissatisfaction with AMMA's handling of her complaints, Ansiba approached the Chief Minister and law enforcement authorities. She has also moved the Thripunithura Magistrate Court seeking directions to register an FIR against Tiny Tom and Lakshmipriya, after police reportedly found no grounds to proceed with her complaints.

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In response to growing concerns among members, AMMA constituted a five-member grievance redressal panel comprising Ramesh Pisharody, Muthumani, Ponnamma Babu, Shwetha Menon and Cuckoo Parameswaran to hear complaints raised by members.

Another complaint against Tiny Tom emerged from executive committee member Neena Kurup, who alleged that he attempted to physically assault her and subjected her to verbal abuse. The matter was also raised before the executive committee.

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The association has also been dealing with controversy surrounding its office administration. Former office manager Athulya, whose services were terminated by the organisation, subsequently filed a workplace harassment complaint with the police against general secretary Cuckoo Parameswaran and treasurer Unni Sivapal. Following the complaint, AMMA reinstated Athulya and placed Unni Sivapal on compulsory leave.

The organisation has additionally instructed its members not to speak directly to the media regarding internal matters and issued show-cause notices to members who publicly commented on ongoing disputes.

With multiple complaints, legal proceedings and internal disagreements continuing to unfold, today's general body meeting is expected to be closely watched by members and industry observers alike. Attention will be focused on whether the leadership outlines a roadmap to address the various grievances and restore stability within the organisation.