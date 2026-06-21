The executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has collectively resigned following heated discussions at its annual general body meeting, which witnessed a series of tense exchanges and mounting internal dissent.

Confirming the development, AMMA president Shwetha Menon said the entire executive committee stepped down after a no-confidence motion was moved against the leadership.

“All the executive committee members have resigned. The treasurer was absconding. When the AMMA office manager was terminated and later filed a police complaint, the issue was not addressed. Instead, the treasurer went missing, which meant we could not produce the accounts for that period. From September 1 onwards, all our accounts were in order. I can only say that I am relieved that I am no longer an AMMA member,” Shwetha told reporters.

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Members present at the general body meeting said multiple factors contributed to the resignation, with alleged irregularities in the association’s accounts emerging as a key concern. A section of members also reportedly signed the no-confidence motion during the meeting, reflecting growing dissatisfaction within the organisation.

Actor Ganesh Kumar is said to have spoken in support of the current leadership, while actor Mohanlal maintained a neutral position during the discussions.

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The current executive committee had made history in 2025 with the election of two women to its top posts, with Shwetha Menon becoming president and Cuckoo Parameswaran assuming the role of general secretary. However, the leadership soon became embroiled in multiple controversies, exposing deep divisions within the organisation.

The association has also been witnessing internal turbulence, with serious allegations surfacing between members of the executive committee.

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One of the key disputes involves actor Ansiba Hassan, who recently resigned as joint secretary. She alleged that executive committee member Tiny Tom made derogatory remarks about her religious identity and accused her of religious conversion. She also claimed that vice-president Lakshmipriya supported allegations linking her to domestic abuse.

In a separate complaint, executive committee member Neena Kurup accused Tiny Tom of attempting to physically assault her and of subjecting her to verbal abuse. The matter was also brought before the executive committee.

The organisation also faced controversy over its office administration. Former office manager Athulya, who was initially terminated, later filed a workplace harassment complaint with the police against general secretary Cuckoo Parameswaran and treasurer Unni Sivapal. Following the complaint, AMMA reinstated Athulya and placed Unni Sivapal on compulsory leave.