Following the collective resignation of AMMA’s current executive committee, an ad hoc committee will take over the organisation’s functions for the next four months.

The interim panel includes Ramesh Pisharody, K B Ganesh Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Rony David Raj, Asha Aravind, Shajohn, Krishna Prabha and Devi Chandana.

The decision to step down was taken at the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) annual general body meeting on Sunday, which witnessed tense discussions amid a turbulent phase for the organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members raised concerns over the absence of the financial audit report before the General Body, which, according to president Shwetha Menon, was one of the key points of contention among members.

Confirming the resignation, Shwetha Menon said she and the entire executive committee stepped down after a no-confidence motion was moved against the leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

The current executive committee, which came to power in 2025 with the election of two women to top posts—Shwetha Menon as president and Cuckoo Parameswaran as general secretary—had initially marked a historic shift in the organisation’s leadership. However, the committee soon found itself at the centre of multiple controversies, exposing deep divisions within the body and culminating in Sunday’s developments.